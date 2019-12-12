Tech Mahindra will provide ICT (Information and Communication Technology) solutions for the ₹500 crore smart city project in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) located in Pune, Maharashtra. The project will be budgeted under Prime Minister's Smart Cities Mission. Launched in 2015, the mission strives to set up 100 smart cities in the country with a total investment of ₹50,802 crore during the first five-year phase ending in 2019. Half of the funding for the projects will be from the state government.

The PCMC project will be implemented over a period of one year, with operations and maintenance taking another 5 years.

The ICT solutions by Tech Mahindra will have a wide range of applications and will help improve the management of water supply, traffic, parking, sewerage, and CCTV network of the city.

The solutions also include real time data management alerts and assistance in the processing of information for the city administration.

"As part of our citizen and civil welfare service mandate, we are committed to offer much improved services through ICT led transformation which will boost the overall infrastructure in the city and also help in establishing a digital ecosystem in the city for rendering a smart city experience," said Shravan Hardikar, municipal commissioner, PCMC.

This is the fifth smart city project involving Tech Mahindra, which is already working on similar projects in Kanpur, Nasik, Jaipur and Gandhinagar. Some of these projects will go live in the next few months.

Sujit Baksi, head, APAC Business and President Corporate Affairs, Tech Mahindra points out, the size of the city makes it one of the biggest smart city projects in India, adding, "It extends our vision of supporting government's smart cities agenda to strengthen nation building initiatives that will go a long way in building a robust 5 trillion dollar Indian economy."

Pimpri Chinchwad is one of the leading industrial belts of Maharashtra with a population of over 15 lakh citizens.