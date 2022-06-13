Tech majors step up to secure hybrid workforce2 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 11:31 PM IST
- Increased risks to sensitive data have become a primary concern, and tech majors are leading the fight against them
Listen to this article
While in-office and remote collaboration have become the norm across organizations in a post-covid world, hybrid work comes with its own set of cyber security challenges. Increased risks to sensitive information and data have become a primary concern, and tech majors are leading the fight to address the challenges.