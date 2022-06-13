Tech majors step up to secure hybrid workforce

“Unlike traditional security, the protection offered by Zero Trust is not based solely on the location. It makes sure only the right people and devices have the permissions to access specific data at specified times. We also have a Secure Hybrid Work solution, which unifies protection at scale and makes it easy for users to verify devices, enable secure access, and always defend hybrid workers from any location," said Minhaj Zia, director, collaboration sales, Cisco India and SAARC.