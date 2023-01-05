Tech regulation should be in national interest: Satya Nadella

But they’re not just making in India for India; they’re making in India for the world. So then you have to have regulation that accounts for all that. Data doesn’t come from one place. It may have gotten created somewhere else, and it should have come to India. Then in India, people should be able to use it, add value to it, and then have it go out of India and have others use it. That’s the way for regulators to think about it. And by the way, it should all be done in the national interest. It’s not about benefiting anybody else other than the people of this country.