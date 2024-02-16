Tech, regulations reshaping global banking revolution: Oracle's Sonny Singh
5 min read 16 Feb 2024, 02:47 PM IST Sohini Bagchi
The primary focus is to effectively utilize cloud native applications to modernize the core infrastructure, Sonny Singh, executive vice president and general manager, financial services global business
New Delhi: Digital technology is transforming the banking sector, enhancing customer experience, improving operational efficiency, and reducing costs amid the turbulent economic and regulatory environment, Sonny Singh, executive vice president and general manager, financial services global business, Oracle, said at Oracle CloudWorld event. Edited excerpts:
