Tech services firms plough through a fiscal to forget

Analysts at brokerage firms, too, hold a gloomy outlook. “This year is definitely shaping up to be one of the slowest in terms of revenue growth—there will be a delay in recovery, and demand remains sceptical. There is a client-side delay in decision-making, which is likely to dampen revenue growth momentum due to uncertainties globally over the next two quarters. The US Federal Reserve has also pointed out that inflation is still not being controlled, which suggests that the worst might be yet to come in terms of tech demand. A ramp-up in deal execution is unlikely in the next two quarters, which makes FY24 a potentially slow year for service providers," said Omkar Tanksale, an analyst at Axis Securities.