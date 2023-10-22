Tech services firms plough through a fiscal to forget
- Cautious clients have cut down discretionary projects, a key profit-driver of Indian IT firms
New Delhi: India’s $245-billion information technology (IT) services industry is navigating what could be the worst in the last five fiscal years as cautious clients trim discretionary projects which drive profitable growth for the sector.
On 11 October, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd, India’s largest IT services provider, reported a 0.3% sequential revenue drop in the September quarter to $7.21 billion. Earnings failed to meet expectations and the leadership sounded cautious. Later, K. Krithivasan, managing director and chief executive, told analysts that there is “client caution over the macro overhang", leading to TCS seeing “reprioritization of spending from discretionary areas to cost optimization".
Infosys Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd, the second- and third-largest IT services providers, both slashed their revenue growth guidance for the fiscal year. While Infosys cut the upper end of its guidance by 100 basis points (bps) to 1-2.5% in revenue growth, HCL Technologies revised its revenue growth guidance to 5-6% for 2023-24, down from its initial guidance of 6-8%.
The year looks even worse for Wipro, the fourth-largest IT services provider. It reported a third straight quarter of sequential revenue decline to $2.7 billion. Thierry Delaporte, MD and CEO of Wipro, sees a fourth consecutive quarter of fall in revenue in the December quarter. Management commentaries about the rest of the year were cautious, though some expect the H2 to be better.
C. Vijayakumar, MD and CEO of HCL Technologies, said while clients continue with core spending, discretionary spending is below the levels of the pandemic-fuelled surge in the past two years.
Manish Tandon, CEO of mid-cap firm Zensar Technologies, said, “It’s a tough market out there…Discretionary spending has fallen significantly. During the pandemic, and when the (US Federal Reserve) interest rates were close to 0%, the propensity to take up high-risk digital projects was very high, which was benefiting us. Decision cycles are taking longer, and budgets are constrained everywhere we go. We’re already seeing firms continuing to declare retrenchment—as a result, the cautionary approach is not just about billing large deals or staffing."
This has been further compounded for some due to delays in closing acquisitions. For instance, mid-cap firm Happiest Minds slashed its overall revenue growth guidance by half—down to 12% from 25% projected at the start of this fiscal. Venkatraman Narayanan, MD and chief financial officer of Happiest Minds, said while the firm’s organic growth guidance was 15-20%, this has been revised to 12% “due to undeniable macroeconomic headwinds, and an overall cautionary approach that is unlikely to be resolved overnight".
Analysts at brokerage firms, too, hold a gloomy outlook. “This year is definitely shaping up to be one of the slowest in terms of revenue growth—there will be a delay in recovery, and demand remains sceptical. There is a client-side delay in decision-making, which is likely to dampen revenue growth momentum due to uncertainties globally over the next two quarters. The US Federal Reserve has also pointed out that inflation is still not being controlled, which suggests that the worst might be yet to come in terms of tech demand. A ramp-up in deal execution is unlikely in the next two quarters, which makes FY24 a potentially slow year for service providers," said Omkar Tanksale, an analyst at Axis Securities.
Last week, Apurva Prasad, an analyst at HDFC Securities, pointed out “underwhelming" near-term growth commentary from most service providers, which he said is likely to add to a “cautious" second half.
However, it may not be all gloom and doom for the entire industry. Coforge and Cyient Group, which largely offer engineering, research and development (ER&D) services, have posted strong sequential and year-on-year revenue growth. Sudhir Singh, CEO of Coforge, said the company’s focus on “core verticals and execution" has helped it deliver sequential dollar-revenue growth, as well as maintain its revenue and margin expansion targets for 2023-24.
Tanksale said the reporting of record, or close-to-highest order books from most firms, is an encouraging sign. “Signing of large deals during this period suggests that when the market turns more positive, most companies are likely to see a healthy return to growth," he added.
TCS, to this end, reported its second-highest quarterly deal booking at $11.2 billion. Others, too, reported similarly high deal wins from clients.