Tech start-up Eloelo launches Dolphin AI for video creation

Eloelo Group, the Bengaluru-based entertainment and technology company best known for its vertical drama platform Story TV, has unveiled Dolphin AI, an artificial intelligence video generation and editing studio designed to handle video end-to-end production, with a vision that it can help India shift from being one of the world's largest consumers of content to one of its largest exporters.
Founder and CEO Saurabh Pandey introduced the platform during his keynote address at FICCI FRAMES 2026, the media and entertainment convention held in Mumbai. "I firmly believe AI is going to lead to a world of infinite content." He further added, "With Dolphin AI, we hope India becomes the hub for the Orange Economy and moves from being one of the world's largest consumers of content to one of the largest exporters of content."
Generative AI has made it easy to produce a striking short clip. According to Pandey, most AI video today struggles to build anything longer than 8 to 10 seconds while keeping their context intact.
Dolphin AI is designed to address that gap. The company says its proprietary multi-shot planning and continuity technology preserves characters, voices, wardrobes, props, locations, and visual style across an entire production. Dolphin lets creators build these elements as reusable references and carry them from one shot to the next, so a production can be treated as a whole rather than a series of disconnected clips.
With the Chat-to-generate feature, creators can describe an idea or script in plain language and let the system manage the workflow. Templates provide guided, ready-made formats for ads, avatars, podcasts, lip-sync, tutorials and social content. Playground gives professionals shot-level control over models, references and generations, while a built-in Editor lets users cut, merge and rearrange clips and add voice, music and sound effects.
The launch arrives as India's creative sector draws growing attention from policymakers and investors. The company cites estimates that India's creative economy contributes about 2.5% of the country's gross domestic product and that roughly 80 million people make up its creator economy.
Dolphin is aimed at professional solo creators, independent creators and teams working in advertising, product videos, microdramas, podcasts, cinematic films, user-generated content, AI avatars, animation and stylised motion.
"Dolphin brings end-to-end video generation capabilities, whether you want to make a video for social media, a tutorial, a D2C ad, or even a micro-drama," Saurabh Pandey said.
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