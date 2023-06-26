Edtech unicorn Byju’s has not deposited the provident fund ( PF ) money for most of its employees in FY24. As per a report in The Hindu BusinessLine, former employees of the company have shared screenshots of their EPF account passbook and salary slips which clearly suggested that Byju’s hasn’t deposited their PF money.

The report also claimed that the EPFO data showed that Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju’s, has not paid the PF money.

Mint could not independently verify the development

A once booming Indian startup-Byju’s, is now embroiled in a bitter dispute with creditors. The company has cut thousands of jobs to slash costs. The firm, valued at $22 billion in its latest funding round, has been facing troubles since it missed deadlines to file audited financial accounts. The company skipped payments on a $1.2 billion term loan and triggered a legal fight with creditors seeking quicker repayment.

What happens when employer fails to deposit contribution in EPF account

In a tweet dated 17 February, EPFO specified the rate at which damages are covered due to delayed contributions.

Duration Applied interest (per annum)

0-2 months 5%

2-4 months 10%

4-6 months 15%

More than 6 months 25%

What is EPFO ruling?

EPFO rules mandate that a company should deposit the PF money for a month by the 15th of the next. Any delay could attract penal charges of 5-100 per cent of the amount. HR and compliance experts said this delay may indicate the financial trouble in India’s most valued start-up.

What can employees do if EPFO contribution is delayed?

Employees need to stay aware of the deposit of the PF contributions on a monthly basis. This can be done by tracking EPFO SMS alerts. Employees can also check by logging in to the EPFO portal.

If there is any delay in payments by employers, you can file a complaint with the EPFO against the employer.