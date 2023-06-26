Byju’s hasn’t paid EPF money to employees for months: Report1 min read 26 Jun 2023, 01:33 PM IST
Edtech startup Byju's has not deposited provident fund contributions for most of its employees in FY24, indicating financial trouble, according to reports
Edtech unicorn Byju’s has not deposited the provident fund (PF) money for most of its employees in FY24. As per a report in The Hindu BusinessLine, former employees of the company have shared screenshots of their EPF account passbook and salary slips which clearly suggested that Byju’s hasn’t deposited their PF money.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×