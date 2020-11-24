Tech stocks drive PGIM India Global to give 56% return

With a 56% return in 2020 (year-to-date), PGIM India Global Equity Opportunities fund has outdone the hottest tech stock-driven mutual funds in India. However, the secret to its success largely stems from its portfolio of fast growing but expensively valued US technology companies. But before you get all excited, read on to know what is making this fund tick and the inherent risks it carries.

PGIM India Global Equity Opportunities Fund is a fund of funds (FoF). An FoF invests in other mutual funds and not stocks. PGIM India Global feeds into another mutual fund domiciled outside India, in this case, in Ireland. The Indian feeder for PGIM India Global was earlier DHFL Global Agribusiness Fund, a theme that didn’t work out for it. The theme was altered in 2018 and PGIM India Global was made to feed into PGIM Jennison Global Equity Opportunities Fund.

PGIM, a global asset manager, was the joint venture partner of DHFL in DHFL Pramerica Asset Management Co. PGIM bought out DHFL in 2019 and took charge of the Indian AMC.

Despite having a global mandate, the underlying PGIM Jennison Global Equity Opportunities Fund is heavily weighted towards the US (which comprises 57% of the portfolio) and the tech sector (which is 32% of the portfolio). The underlying fund is benchmarked against the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI), which has 2,992 stocks, but the fund only holds 37 of the companies in its portfolio. Tesla, Amazon and Apple are its top three allocations, accounting for about 19% of the portfolio of PGIM Jennison Global.

PGIM India Global was launched in March 2017 but much of its outperformance against its benchmark has only come in 2020. According to data from Morningstar, the outperformance against benchmark was 4.74% in 2018 and a huge 27.33% in 2020. It underperformed the benchmark -2.20% in 2019. For Indian investors, rupee depreciation further upped the returns from the fund.

“The change in strategy from global agribusiness to global equity opportunities is of a relatively recent vintage. I would wait for the fund to see a complete business cycle before recommending it to clients," said Vipin Khandelwal, a Sebi-registered investment adviser.

Unfortunately for Indian investors, fund houses have focused more on country-specific schemes or thematic global funds depending on the ruling sector of the day.

A smattering of FoFs that do have global allocation have small assets under management (AUM) and lack any serious communication aimed at Indian investors about how they invest and what their strategy is. Axis Global Equity Alpha FoF launched in September 2020 is the largest scheme in this sub-set with an AUM of ₹1,192 crore, but it is too early to comment on its performance.

For those looking to invest in a strong country-agnostic mutual fund investing into a fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF) outside India through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) remains an option. The Reserve Bank of India allows Indians to invest up to $250,000 per annum through LRS.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.