Tech stocks drive PGIM India Global to give 56% return

Despite having a global mandate, the underlying PGIM Jennison Global Equity Opportunities Fund is heavily weighted towards the US (which comprises 57% of the portfolio) and the tech sector (which is 32% of the portfolio). The underlying fund is benchmarked against the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI), which has 2,992 stocks, but the fund only holds 37 of the companies in its portfolio. Tesla, Amazon and Apple are its top three allocations, accounting for about 19% of the portfolio of PGIM Jennison Global.