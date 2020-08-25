Tech unicorns rushing to go public defy sleepy summer season

Equity issuance, on the other hand, has sprung back from an initial pandemic-induced lull with a vengeance, with special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, leading the charge. July, with almost $19 billion in new listings, was the busiest month for U.S. IPOs since September 2014, when 36 companies went public raising $33 billion, according to data complied by Bloomberg. IPO volume, including SPACs, in usually languid August topped $16 billion as of Monday, the data show. The three highest summer months on record were this June, July and August.