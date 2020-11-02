Tech workers take to the mountains, bringing Silicon Valley with them

Mr. Jessup had already had a couple of recent transplants ask his advice on starting companies of their own in Park City. But Covid-19 and the work-from-anywhere era have caused him to rethink his own operation: He’s closing his Park City office and making his workforce fully remote. He also thinks anyone luring talent to Park City will have an uphill battle, as far as salary goes, because of the rising cost of housing. “They’d have to make $300,000 a year to be able to buy a house here."