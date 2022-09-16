Technology experts set to add more teeth to CCI

Considering that a large part of CCI’s adjudicating work and the regulations on M&As are related to developments in the technology sector, the government wants a tech expert to be part of its top brass
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :The Centre is set to diversify the composition of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) by opening doors to technology experts as adjudicating members of the anti-trust watchdog.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :The Centre is set to diversify the composition of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) by opening doors to technology experts as adjudicating members of the anti-trust watchdog.
Considering that a large part of CCI’s adjudicating work and the regulations on mergers and acquisitions (M&As) are related to developments in the technology sector, the government wants a tech expert to be part of its top brass. This will be mentioned when the government invites applications for members in the future, said a person familiar with the discussions, requesting anonymity.
Considering that a large part of CCI’s adjudicating work and the regulations on mergers and acquisitions (M&As) are related to developments in the technology sector, the government wants a tech expert to be part of its top brass. This will be mentioned when the government invites applications for members in the future, said a person familiar with the discussions, requesting anonymity.
So far, members with expertise in law, economics, finance, business, commerce, management, competition policy and public policy were part of the list for appointments to the commission. Besides, the plan is also to let the committee of eminent people and senior officials who select CCI members have representations from the technology sector. “We are broad-basing expertise in CCI by way of changes in the selection process. Till now, it was difficult for a person with technology background to become a member. Enabling measures are proposed in a Bill to amend the Competition Act," the person cited above added.