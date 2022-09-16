Technology experts set to add more teeth to CCI

So far, members with expertise in law, economics, finance, business, commerce, management, competition policy and public policy were part of the list for appointments to the commission. Besides, the plan is also to let the committee of eminent people and senior officials who select CCI members have representations from the technology sector. “We are broad-basing expertise in CCI by way of changes in the selection process. Till now, it was difficult for a person with technology background to become a member. Enabling measures are proposed in a Bill to amend the Competition Act," the person cited above added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}