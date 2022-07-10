Tech’s red-hot hiring spree shows signs of cooling

Various factors this year have upended those dynamics. Inflation has run at a four-decade high, and U.S. economic output has fallen, showing signs of strain, though the job market has remained strong, with the jobless rate at 3.6% in June. Within tech, online advertising has fallen off for some of the biggest players and the war in Ukraine has created more uncertainty. Analysts have estimated advertising revenue at Meta to have zero growth on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter for the first time in the company’s history.