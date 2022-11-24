Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Tecnimont announces new office in Delhi-NCR to support EPC biz growth

Tecnimont announces new office in Delhi-NCR to support EPC biz growth

1 min read . 05:30 PM ISTSwati Luthra
The company has already established a strong presence in Mumbai with over 2,200 employees.

he Delhi-NCR office is located in Gurugram and will help TCMPL further enhance the level of the services offered throughout the country.

New Delhi: Engineering company Tecnimont Private Limited (TCMPL), a subsidiary of Italy-based Maire Tecnimont Group, on Thursday announced the opening of its office in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) to support the growth of its EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) business in India and other markets worldwide.

The Delhi-NCR office is located in the strategic business area of Gurugram and will help TCMPL further enhance the level of the services offered throughout the country.

The company has already established a strong presence in Mumbai with over 2,200 employees, and support offices in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

“TCMPL aims to leverage this important milestone by tapping the North Indian engineering talent pool, and to increase its engineering manpower capacity from three to four million manhours per year," TCMPL said in a press release.

“Expanding our footprint in Delhi is crucial for us in order to service our operations in the Indian market with the aim to focus on the growing opportunities in the EPC segment; moreover, it will support our vision for green initiatives in the country, in line with India’s journey towards a hydrogen-based and carbon-neutral industry and economy," said Milind Baride, Maire Tecnimont India Region Vice President.

Tecnimont Private Limited (TCMPL) is a subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group and serves as the Group’s centre of engineering excellence for India.

With a legacy spanning six decades, TCMPL has exhaustive experience in executing more than 400 projects globally, the company said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
