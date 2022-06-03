Tecno Mobile renews brand association with Ayushmann Khurrana

Tecno Mobile renews brand association with Ayushmann Khurrana2 min read . 05:40 PM IST
Chinese smartphone company Tecno, which is part of Transsion Holdings, has announced the renewal of its brand association with Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana.
The recommencement of the partnership with the star is based on mutual trust and admiration and is expected to reiterate the company’s tag line ‘Stop at Nothing’, the company said.
The company said Khurrana is a ground-breaking actor who has disrupted the age-old, monotonous narratives of the Indian film industry. The actor has influenced the Indian youth in a positive way, it added.
Over the last year, the actor has extensively been a part of product launches and campaigns of the smartphone brand across electronic and social media platforms.
Khurrana said, “Whether it’s my performance in front of the camera or Tecno performance in the smartphone segment, we have always believed in the motto of ‘Stop at Nothing‘. Individually, the brand and I have grown in our respective fields within the last year and I wish to bring forth the same growth via this partnership. With this continued association, we look forward to an even more exciting journey going forward."
Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of the firm in India said, “With a focus on the mid to high segment for the coming year, the alliance with Khurrana is going to play a pivotal role. Particularly, considering his fandom, among the GenZ and Millennials; a focused cohort for the brand as well. Similar to the consumer’s evolving taste in films and entertainment content, they are also evolving as smartphone consumers, with expectations around variety, high-end features and technology. Therefore, this extended association will allow us to expand our target base and further solidify our position as a leading premium smartphone brand."
Khurrana would be featured in the upcoming brand campaigns across channels and platforms for product lines of POP, SPARK, POVA, CAMON and Phantom.
According to Global News Wire, India’s smartphone market size was valued at $139 billion in 2021, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% and reach $281 billion by 2028.