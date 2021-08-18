Tejas Networks on Wednesday issued a statement in which the company clarified on reports of having business exposure in crisis-hit Afghanistan where Taliban after over two decades have taken control of the country's capital Kabul.

Tejas Networks said that there are no customer orders from Afghanistan that are pending for execution. Also, there are no outstanding receivables from customers in Afghanistan. Further, the company said that it has no employees located in the region as well as there are no assets of the company which are located in Afghanistan.

"We also like to add that we have been regularly intimating the requisite information having a bearing on the operation/performance of the Company including price sensitive information, if any, to all the Stock Exchanges where security of the Company is listed. However, we shall continue to keep the Exchanges informed on price sensitive information, if any,'' the company said in the exchange filing.

Tejas Networks Limited produces optical and data networking products. The Company offers products such as converged packet optical, packet transport network, and enterprise ethernet switches, as well as provides mobile backhaul, video transport, and wireless broadband access. The company's shares have been under pressure recently, they have been hitting lower circuits in the past few sessions on reports of having possible business exposure in the crisis-hit Afghanistan.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.