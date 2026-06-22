Telcos face setback as DoT proposes not to cut backhaul spectrum charges

In a potential setback for telecom operators, the government has proposed to keep charges for backhaul spectrum unchanged, despite the regulator’s recommendation for a reduction, according to the draft rules on non-auction spectrum assignment dated 17 June.
Backhaul spectrum enables wireless links between mobile towers and the core telecom network, carrying voice and data traffic where fibre connectivity is unavailable, impractical or insufficient. These airwaves are not used to provide services to customers directly.
In December last year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had proposed a cut in the charges that operators pay to use airwaves for backhaul spectrum. Telcos pay a percentage of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for such spectrum.
Operators are charged per carrier—a block or channel of spectrum—used to transmit wireless signals. More carriers mean more capacity, but also higher costs.