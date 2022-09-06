Telcos, gaming cos gear up for revenue boost as 5G nears3 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 01:42 AM IST
- India’s overall gaming industry clocked $1.8 bn in revenues in 2020 at a CAGR of 38%, faster than even the US and China
Listen to this article
Gaming firms in India are putting in motion plans for new features and services ahead of the rollout of 5G service in the country. The sector, which includes makers of games for mobile phones and PCs, streaming firms, and even venture capital (VC) firms, considers 5G to be a possible inflection point that could spur new revenue streams.