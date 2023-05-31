Telcos hike SMS tariffs of Amazon, Meta, other global firms by 25%1 min read 31 May 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Indian telecom operators have increased SMS tariffs by 25% for overseas firms such as Google, Meta and Amazon. Companies will be charged ₹4 per message
Telecom operators have hiked SMS tariffs for international firms like Google, Meta, Amazon, and others. The SMS tariffs are increased by 25% for overseas firms for sending messages to Indian customers. According to the media reports, the companies will be charged ₹4 per message. The decision has come at a time when overseas firms have expressed concerns that Indian telcos such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vi overcharge them for sending SMS like OTP, confirmation codes, and other updates, to Indian customers.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×