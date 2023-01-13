Telcos may turn wary on tariff hikes amid user churn

The analysts at Jefferies, however, expect that in the next fiscal year, revenue growth in the telecom sector would be steady at 14% led by a 10% tariff hike this quarter through March. Meanwhile, analysts at BNP Paribas expect tariff hikes to go through, albeit with changes to existing plans, as the last tariff hike was done more than a year ago, in November 2021, when telcos raised pre-paid tariffs by 20-25% across plans.