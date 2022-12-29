Telcos push to resume 5G services at airports2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 11:03 PM IST
The wireless bands used by telcos do not interfere with airwaves used by aircraft altimeters, they said.
The wireless bands used by telcos do not interfere with airwaves used by aircraft altimeters, they said.
NEW DELHI : Telcos have asked the government to withdraw the temporary ban on 5G services in and around airports, an industry executive said. The wireless bands used by telcos do not interfere with airwaves used by aircraft altimeters, they said. In a communication to the telecom department earlier this week, the telecom industry association highlighted the technicalities and sought to resume the services.