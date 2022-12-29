Telcos push to resume 5G services at airports

“We’ve written to the government because there’s no evidence to suggest that there is any such interference, more so because the bands that are being used are not the same," the executive said. After the government’s directions, 5G services had to be stopped in airports and high-density areas in key metros close to airports. 5G services were either stopped or severely compressed in the Lutyen’s Delhi due to proximity to the Safdarjung airport, and similar closures had to be done in Hyderabad and Bangalore.