Telcos rush to repay spectrum liabilities

Airtel said it continues to focus on financial flexibility via its capital structure, including optimizing the cost of financing and capitalizing on all opportunities of significant interest saves like this prepayment. These liabilities were due in annual instalments from FY27 to FY32 and carried an interest rate of 10% (the highest rate among the deferred liabilities and borrowings) and an average residual life of more than seven years. In December, the company said the prepayment would likely help save at least ₹3,400 crore in interest costs. The savings will aid the company’s capex and cash flow at a time it’s channelling investments towards expanding 4G and 5G footprints.