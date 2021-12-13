NEW DELHI : Telecom operators have unanimously asked the government to compensate them for sending millions of public alerts during disasters and other times, which they say is a costly and resource-guzzling exercise.

Such messages come under common alerting protocol (CAP), under which the government requires telcos to disseminate messages that give information or create awareness. The messages include those on covid prevention, vaccination and safety precautions. At present, telcos do not charge the government or users for CAP messages.

“Telecom service providers (TSPs) should be suitably compensated for sending CAP-based alerts in non-disaster scenarios... the tariff should be fixed at 10p/SMS for all such messages basis the market discovered tariffs," Reliance Jio said in a representation to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), in response to a consultation paper the latter had issued on the matter. Such a tariff would be reasonable enough to cover operational expenditure-related costs incurred and deter frivolous use of CAP, Jio added.

Bharti Airtel Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd together send more than 450 million such messages every month, as per data from the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). Carriers are now calling for tariffs on such messages, for both disaster as well as non-disaster categories.

“TSPs have made considerable investments to meet the requirements of CAP and have built internal CAP platforms to meet the requirements of CDOT-CAP platform; therefore, it would be preposterous to contemplate the possibility of offering these services free of cost," Jio argued further.

Typical bulk messaging costs 13-18p/SMS, which includes the SMS termination charge at 2p/SMS and promotional SMS termination at 5p/SMS.

A Bharti Airtel representation said telecom was the only utility segment providing free services during disasters, while others such as gas, fuel, water and electricity continue to charge consumers. Even though telecom infrastructure is often impacted during disasters, telcos are the first ones to be “up and running" to ensure connectivity to support effective disaster management, the company said.

“Since citizens of the impacted area are already in hardship during the period, it is logical that due consideration be given on whether the cost of SMS delivery is compensated by the state or ministry engage in relief management," it said, putting the onus of compensation on the government instead of consumers.

Airtel also suggested a reimbursement of 2p/SMS during the period of disaster, and 7p/SMS for alerts sent for non-disaster related emergencies.

“During disasters, there is significant cost escalation in running the network and, therefore, we recommend the authority to put in place tariff/reimbursement of SMS termination charge— ₹0.02/SMS for disaster-specific SMS alerts sent through the CAP platform," Vodafone Idea said in its representation to the telecom regulator. It, too, sought a tariff of 7 paise per message for non-disaster related messages.

The Trai consultation paper had suggested that carriers could consider cell broadcasts for public alerts, a new technology to disseminate text messages.

But telecom companies have argued against using it, claiming that it may not be as effective as bulk messaging. Apart from technological challenges, cell broadcasts also require large additional investment, they said.

