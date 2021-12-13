Telcos seek compensation for public alert SMS service

“Telecom service providers (TSPs) should be suitably compensated for sending CAP-based alerts in non-disaster scenarios... the tariff should be fixed at 10p/SMS for all such messages basis the market discovered tariffs," Reliance Jio said in a representation to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), in response to a consultation paper the latter had issued on the matter. Such a tariff would be reasonable enough to cover operational expenditure-related costs incurred and deter frivolous use of CAP, Jio added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}