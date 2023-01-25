Telcos start deploying private 5G networks to boost revenues2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 09:39 PM IST
Such networks are dedicated to a particular company that runs it on its own or in partnership with a telecom operator or equipment provider.
NEW DELHI : Telecom operators are starting to deploy private 5G networks for enterprise customers about three months after the commercial launch of 5G services.
