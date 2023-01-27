Telecom authority releases subscribers tally; Airtel, Jio gain; Vodafone loses2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 09:44 PM IST
India's largest telco Reliance Jio cemented its lead in the telecom market adding 14.26 lakh net subscribers in November, whereas Airtel added 10.56 lakh users. Jio's overall subscribers tally stood at 42.28 crore at the end of November 2022.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released the data of mobile subscribers gained by various telecom operators in November 2022. Cumulatively, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel obtained nearly 25 lakh subscribers during this period, while Vodafone Idea lost around 18.3 lakh customers, according to the data.
