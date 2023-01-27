The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released the data of mobile subscribers gained by various telecom operators in November 2022. Cumulatively, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel obtained nearly 25 lakh subscribers during this period, while Vodafone Idea lost around 18.3 lakh customers, according to the data.

India's largest telco Reliance Jio cemented its lead in the telecom market adding 14.26 lakh net subscribers in November, whereas Airtel added 10.56 lakh users. Jio's overall subscribers tally stood at 42.28 crore at the end of November 2022.

As per TRAI data, Bharti Airtel's subscriber gains increased mobile user count of the Sunil Mittal-led company to 36.60 crore in last November, PTI reported.

However, Vodafone Idea has lost 18.27 lakh subscribers during the same month in reference, tempering its subscriber base to 24.37 crore in November.

The TRAI data also stated that the total broadband subscribers increased to 825.38 million at the end of November 2022 with a monthly growth rate of 0.47%. In total, top five service providers constituted over 98% market share at November end.

The list included Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (430.18 million), Bharti Airtel (230.56 million), Vodafone Idea (123.48 million), and BSNL (25.85 million), amongst others, as per PTI reports.

As on November 2022, the top five wired broadband service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (7.38 million), Bharti Airtel (5.56 million), BSNL (4.02 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (2.14 million) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (1.13 million).

The top five wireless broadband service providers include Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd (422.81 million), Bharti Airtel (225 million), Vodafone Idea (123.47 million), BSNL (21.83 million), and Intech Online Pvt. Ltd. (0.23 million).

Total wireless subscribers decreased to 1,143.04 million at the end of November 2022, from 1,143.63 million at the end of October 2022, sliding 0.05 per cent.

"Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.24 per cent and -0.39 per cent respectively," it said.

