Telecom authority releases subscribers tally; Airtel, Jio gain; Vodafone loses

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released the data of mobile subscribers gained by various telecom operators in November 2022. Cumulatively, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel obtained nearly 25 lakh subscribers during this period, while Vodafone Idea lost around 18.3 lakh customers, according to the data.

