Telecom Q4 review: Uptick in growth with high 5G capex expansion

Telecom Q4 review: Uptick in growth with high 5G capex expansion3 min read 02 Jun 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Telecom sector has witnessed a 10 per cent slowdown in March quarter earnings growth which can be attributed to the absence of price hikes and the completion of a significant portion of the transition toward 4G subscribers
The Indian telecom industry ended FY23 with a strong 17 per cent revenue growth, with Airtel leading the pack with over 20 per cent growth.
