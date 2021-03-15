Telegram app is booming, but needs advertisers and $700 million soon
Messaging tool is selling more than $1 billion of debt to fund operations and repay existing creditors, as it races to attract ads
Telegram is riding high, adding tens of million of users this year. Now the bill is coming due.
The messaging service and social-media platform owes creditors roughly $700 million by the end of April, according to people briefed on the company’s plans and loan documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal. At the same time, Telegram Group Inc. must cover rising equipment and bandwidth expenses because of its rapid growth, despite going years without attempting to generate revenue.
