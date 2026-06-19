Telegram case: Delhi high court rejects plea challenging Centre's temporary ban on platform

Mumbai/New Delhi: In a significant ruling for online platform regulation, the Delhi High Court on Friday rejected Telegram's plea challenging the Centre's temporary ban on the messaging platform, stating that the government's action under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act was justified.

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Justice Tejas Karia upheld the blocking order, issued ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination, to curb the alleged misuse of the platform by paper-leak and cheating networks.

"The government's measures are least restrictive. It cannot be held that the order is disproportionate," he said, while pronouncing the oral judgement.

The Centre had blocked Telegram until 22 June following recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the department of higher education, arguing that organised groups were using the platform to circulate purported examination papers and facilitate exam-related fraud.

The court found that the government had provided sufficient reasons to justify the blocking order and declined to interfere with the exercise of powers under Section 69A of the IT Act, which empowers the Centre to block online content or platforms in the interests of public order, national security and preventing unlawful activities.

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The ruling is likely to be closely watched by social media and messaging platforms, as it reinforces the Centre's authority to impose platform-wide restrictions under Section 69A in circumstances where it considers such action necessary to safeguard public interest and curb illegal activities.

Queries emailed to Telegram and the ministry of education remained unanswered till press time.

Telegram argued in its plea that the government's imposition of a ban was applied without adequate application of mind. It also questioned the proportionality of the government's argument that the blocking order failed to justify why a platform-wide ban was necessary.

“The impugned order does not provide any basis as to why such a draconian measure, affecting the rights of the Petitioners, as also over 150 million users of Telegram in India, is a proportionate remedy,” the company said.

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Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who represented the government, said Telegram’s architecture differs from that of other messaging platforms, making it difficult for the company itself to prevent misuse. Adding to that, Mehta also told the court that reports have identified Telegram as a preferred platform for terrorist activities.

Attorney general R. Venkataramani, who was also present in the hearing via video conferencing, in the concluding remarks said, “This platform, because of its architecture, is a Frankenstein. If a country like ours cannot take preventive action, then where do we go?” He said the action the Centre took was necessary to prevent further damage.

Telegram defended its content-moderation systems in its petition, saying it reviews around 35 billion content items globally every month using AI-powered tools and maintains an accuracy rate of more than 99% in detecting illegal content.

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Justice Tejas Karia, after hearing the arguments, asked, "How can we stop the rights of 150 million people just because one set of citizens is appearing in examinations?"

More than 2 million students appeared for the medical entrance examination this year. The government’s action follows weeks of controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2026 after allegations of a question paper leak prompted authorities to cancel the original examination and order a re-test.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the examination, the temporary restriction was imposed to prevent misuse of Telegram by groups allegedly involved in circulating leaked question papers and misleading candidates.

The original NEET-UG examination was held on 3 May, with about 2.28 million candidates appearing at more than 5,000 centres across the country. Allegations of a paper leak triggered protests and investigations, leading authorities to cancel the results and schedule a re-test for affected candidates.

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Apart from restricting access to Telegram, the government has directed the platform to disable its message-editing feature in India for previously posted messages until 30 June.

About the Authors Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India. Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.