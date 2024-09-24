Telegram founder ignored warnings about app’s content
Georgia Wells , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 24 Sep 2024, 02:40 PM IST
SummaryPavel Durov’s legal battle with French prosecutors took the Telegram founder by surprise. But some of its avid users have long warned him of the need for transparent rules and for tools to communicate with the app’s representatives.
Pavel Durov’s legal battle with French prosecutors took the Telegram founder by surprise. But some of the app’s avid users have long warned him of the need for less-freewheeling management.
