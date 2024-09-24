Telegram founder ignored warnings about app’s content

The organizations’ users, focused primarily on human rights, journalism advocacy and internet freedom, had embraced Telegram as a tool to organize protests and share information, but they were frustrated. In the letter, they cited Telegram’s “opaque and arbitrary decisions" around human-rights compliance and lack of responsiveness to reports of abuses on its app, as well as a lack of many basic security functions.Now Durov is defending himself against charges that he was complicit in distributing child pornography, illegal drugs and hacking software, following his arrest late last month. French authorities also charged him with refusing to cooperate with European authorities to address illegal content.