Telegram founder was wooed and targeted by governments
Joel Schectman , Matthew Dalton , Alan Cullison , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 28 Aug 2024, 12:16 PM IST
SummaryPavel Durov had lunch with the French president six years ago. His phone was hacked the previous year by French and UAE spies.
Six years before Pavel Durov landed in a French holding cell, the antiestablishment founder of the messaging app Telegram was in a very different position in France: having lunch with President Emmanuel Macron.
