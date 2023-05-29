Teleperformance, PE firms look to acquire Everise Holdings2 min read 29 May 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Brookfield has hired Morgan Stanley to conduct the sale and hopes to raise around $1.4 billion. The bids are due later this week and may see interest from other private equity firms as well
Mumbai: French digital business services provider Teleperformance SE and private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc. are planning separate bids for Everise Holdings, an IT services business owned by Brookfield Asset Management, two people aware of the transaction said.
