Television has enough potential even today: Shashi Sinha8 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 11:32 PM IST
In an interview with Mint, IPG Mediabrands CEO Shashi Sinha spoke about the viewership and ad sales of Indian Premier League, and how the two media rights holders are playing a zero-sum game
Shashi Sinha, the chief executive of IPG Mediabrands, one of the largest media agencies in India, dons multiple hats—he is chairman of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, and of Media Research Users Council, besides being a former chairman of the technical committee of BARC. In an interview with Mint, Sinha spoke about the viewership and ad sales of Indian Premier League, and how the two media rights holders are playing a zero-sum game. He also reiterated that TV is not dead, and still has a lot of promise left. Edited excerpts:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×