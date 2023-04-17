Television has enough potential even today: Shashi Sinha

So why is the perception that nobody watches TV anymore?

I speak about it very passionately and I hope the industry listens to me. The problem is that people like us are watching content on OTT and because we are not watching TV anymore, we think nobody else is. Now my personal view — and I haven’t been able to manage stakeholders on this to evangelize it— is when we started, for a variety of reasons the stakeholders wanted individual-level ratings and not household level. For individual ratings, the person in the house where a meter is placed, has to push a button assigned to him or her on the remote, confirming that he or she is watching TV. Most of the time, people don’t do it and thus, the content that gets most viewership is what is made for the masses. Which is the most popular show on TV right now? It’s Anupama, it’s very popular, but you and I may not have watched it.