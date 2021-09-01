Telstra expands India operations with new lab, innovation centres

The network and product engineering lab in India is aimed at accelerating innovation in next-gen mobile technology testing. The 8,500 sq. ft. lab will specialize in creating an end-to-end 4G and 5G environment where testing of 4G/5G mobile handsets and IoT devices of various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will take place. Some of the other focus areas of the lab include testing devices on 5G network in a virtual environment, developing software for smart devices, and testing multiple devices.

