Temasek-backed Haldiram plans southward push through acquisitions
Priyamvada C , Sneha Shah 4 min read 19 Aug 2025, 12:32 PM IST
India’s $10 billion snacks giant is betting on bolt-on acquisitions and deep-pocketed backers to fend off rivals and expand beyond its northern stronghold.
MUMBAI: Temasek-backed Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd is scouting for acquisitions to expand its pan-India presence, particularly in the South, according to two people familiar with the matter.
