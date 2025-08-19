MUMBAI: Temasek-backed Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd is scouting for acquisitions to expand its pan-India presence, particularly in the South, according to two people familiar with the matter.

“Temasek and the company's top management has sounded out bankers to show assets that are profitable with strong fundamentals for a bolt-on strategy," one of the people cited above said. Such deals allow larger firms to buy smaller businesses to expand operations, diversify offerings, or reach new markets.

“As a part of this strategy, Haldiram has the capability to acquire assets in the range of $50 million to $200 million and is well capitalized after its recent fundraise even as the business is cash flow positive," the second person said.

Also Read | Private equity eyes fresh bite of regional food brands, repeat of Haldiram

Haldiram’s CEO Krishan Kumar Chutani did not respond to Mint’s email, sent on Monday, requesting a comment, while Temasek declined to comment.

Fending off rivals

The move comes as the Indian packaged foods industry faces intensifying rivalry. Haldiram faces direct competition from Bikanervala, Bikaji, Balaji Wafers, Gits Food Products, and Prabhuji, while smaller players such as Lal Sweets and Sweet Karam Coffee have also raised funds in the past year to capture opportunities in the sector.

A report from rating agency Icra Ltd from earlier this year highlighted that the company also faces heightened competition from local manufacturers of sweets and namkeens, other restaurant operators, and established QSR chains such as McDonald’s, Domino’s, and KFC.

Haldiram has historically turned to acquisitions to expand its presence beyond its northern stronghold. In FY16, the company acquired Indore-based Aakash Namkeen, followed by controlling stakes in regional players including Babaji Snacks, Pragati Snacks, Ankita Agro and Food Processing, and Atop Food Products in FY20.

Also Read | Haldiram's promoters now offer a smaller bite to investors

Financial muscle

A Crisil Ratings report from April said Haldiram’s financial risk profile is supported by healthy cash accrual of ₹1,079 crore and negligible borrowings of ₹80 crore. The report added that strong cash accrual of about ₹1,000 crore annually is expected to be sufficient to fund planned capital expenditure and incremental working capital requirements.

Its reserves were further boosted in March when Singapore-based Temasek agreed to acquire a 10% stake in Haldiram Snacks for ₹8,500 crore, valuing the company at $10 billion, or ₹85,000 crore. Alpha Wave Global and International Holding Co. also participated in the fundraise, which capped more than a year of negotiations and ranked among the largest private equity deals in India’s food sector by valuation.

The deal followed a long-awaited merger of Haldiram’s Nagpur and Delhi factions. The groups demerged the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses of Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd (HSPL) and Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd (HFIPL)—part of the Nagpur group—into a newly incorporated entity, Haldiram Snacks Foods Pvt. Ltd.

The Delhi operations were run primarily by Manohar Agarwal and Madhu Sudan Agarwal, while the Nagpur business was led by Kamalkumar Shivkisan Agrawal, grandson of founder Ganga Bhishen Agarwal, who started Haldiram in 1937. Existing shareholders of HSPL and HFIPL now hold 56% and 44%, respectively, in the new entity.

From a small sweet shop, Haldiram has grown into a global snacks company with more than 400 varieties of namkeen, confectionery, and ready-to-eat foods sold in 100 countries. Its portfolio includes snacks, sweets, frozen foods, biscuits, pasta, and non-carbonated beverages. Exports extend to markets including the US and Europe.

The company operates manufacturing facilities in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, and runs restaurants across the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana under different group companies. Packaged foods account for 85% of revenue, while restaurants contribute 15%.

In FY24, Haldiram reported standalone revenue of ₹6,976 crore, up from ₹6,377 crore in FY23. Net profit rose to ₹875 crore from ₹593 crore. Profit growth was supported by the normalization of raw material costs such as palm oil, milk, and packaging. Salted snacks remain the company’s largest segment, contributing more than 75% of revenue.

Looking ahead, Crisil Ratings expects revenue growth to remain healthy at 8-10% with operating profitability sustaining at 18-19%.

The report also noted that larger rivals with deep pockets are investing heavily in savoury snacks, constraining the profitability of players such as Haldiram. While the group has engaged in competitive pricing to maintain market share, Crisil said competition from both organized and unorganized players persists.

Crisil said snack makers must continue to innovate, refresh product lines, and expand distribution in order to defend profitability in a market where intense competition limits the ability to pass on higher raw material costs.