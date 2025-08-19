Its reserves were further boosted in March when Singapore-based Temasek agreed to acquire a 10% stake in Haldiram Snacks for ₹8,500 crore, valuing the company at $10 billion, or ₹85,000 crore. Alpha Wave Global and International Holding Co. also participated in the fundraise, which capped more than a year of negotiations and ranked among the largest private equity deals in India’s food sector by valuation.