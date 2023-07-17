Temasek doubles investments, ups diligence as valuations reset1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 11:57 PM IST
Over the past 15 months, the Singapore state investor committed nearly $4 billion in capital, including its stake in Manipal Healthcare Enterprises. It expects to deploy $9-10 billion within the next three years, the executives said.
Mumbai: Temasek Holdings Pvt. Ltd has doubled its pace of investments in India, amid the valuation reset in the tech ecosystem, and will increase its focus on due diligence and scrutiny for potential investment opportunities, senior executives Ravi Lambah and Mohit Bhandari said in an interview.
