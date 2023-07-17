Temasek doubles investments, ups diligence as valuations reset

Without speaking about specific portfolio companies, Lambah said that the firm will continue to allocate capital to its portfolio companies where it can help better performance. “If a business has underperformed, if capital will help it go back into the performance quadrant, then yes, we will deploy capital. At what valuation it is done is very case by case. And when we find that it is not a good use of capital (to make a follow-on investment), we will take a different decision, that is how we operate," he added.