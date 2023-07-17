Companies
Temasek Holdings to increase pace of investment, diligence amid valuation reset
Summary
- Looking to invest $9-10 billion over the next three years
Mumbai: Temasek Holdings has doubled its pace of investment in India amid a valuation reset, even as it expects to increase scrutiny and diligence over potential investments, senior executives Ravi Lambah and Mohit Bhandari said in an interview.
