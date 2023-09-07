Temasek invests $140 million in Ola Electric at $5.4 billion valuation: Reports1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Singapore's Temasek invests $140 million in Ola Electric at a valuation of $5.4 billion ahead of IPO.
Singapore based Temasek has invested $140 million in Ola Electric at a valuation of $5.4 billion. The development comes as part of an ongoing round to raise $250 million ahead of the e-scooter maker's initial public offering. Reports quoting sources indicated that there could be another round of fund raising before Ola Electric files papers for an up to $1 billion IPO.