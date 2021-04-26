Temasek joins Ronnie Screwvala on path to next India unicorn

A posse of Indian edtech companies target the K-12 and test prep market and two of them, Naspers and Tiger Global-funded Byju’s as well as SoftBank-backed Unacademy, are already unicorns. UpGrad Education Pvt, as the startup is officially called, focuses on a different niche: older Indians looking for specialist skills, an additional degree or better preparation for the ultra-competitive entry tests for top engineering, medical and business schools.The Mumbai-based startup, currently at an annual revenue run rate of $165 million, wants to use the capital to scale to overseas markets, make acquisitions, expand its graduate degree portfolio and launch an app that will offer everything from master classes to soft skills training. Screwvala said sales are doubling every year and the firm is targeting $2 billion in revenue by 2026. He expects to raise another round of capital in 3 to 6 months.