Temasek leads $140 mn funding in Ola Electric

Mumbai/New Delhi: Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd has signed an agreement to raise $140 million from existing investors including Temasek Holdings, two people with knowledge of the development said.

The agreement was signed on Monday and the funds will be deposited in the company’s account within four-five days, one of the two people said, requesting anonymity.

Singapore state investor Temasek is pumping in around $90 million. Others—mostly family offices—will contribute the remaining sum. The company has been valued at $5.4-5.5 billion, or at a premium to Ola Electric's last round of around $5 billion. In January 2022, Ola Electric raised around $200 million from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund and Edelweiss.

Temasek declined to comment, and Ola Electric did not respond to queries.

This round gives Ola Electric an additional buffer and a greater runway as it seeks to raise external capital before its proposed initial public offering (IPO), the second person said seeking anonymity.

Mint reported on 23 June that Temasek will lead a $350 million round in Ola Electric. "It will raise another round before the IPO," this person added.

Ola Electric has appointed many investment banks and is preparing for an IPO in early 2024, Mint reported on 25 May.

Ola Electric posted a loss of ₹784 crore in FY22, up from ₹199 crore in FY21. Its revenue rose from ₹86 lakh to ₹373 crore in the period.

The company has not filed its FY23 financial statement yet, but a Reuters report on 28 July said Ola Electric has registered an operating loss of $136 million on a revenue of $335 million.

Ola Electric leads the domestic electric two-wheeler market with its S1 and S1 Pro scooters. In August, it had a 30% share of e-scooters sold in India, according to the government’s VAHAN dashboard.

Ola Electric had showcased an electric car in August 2022, but the launch, originally slated for 2024, is likely to be delayed. It has also showcased designs for an e-motorcycle.

Ola Electric's latest two-wheeler is the Ola S1 Air with a 3.3kWh battery. The company had to raise the prices of its scooters following the government's move to reduce FAME-II subsidies on e-two-wheelers in June.

Besides, the company decided to pull the plug on the smaller 2kWh variant of the S1 Air that was to be launched for ₹84,999.

Temasek has amped up investments in India over the last five years, deploying around $1 billion annually, or nearly 5% of its total global investments. Its debut investment in Ola Electric was in 2021 as part of a $53 million funding round, which valued the company at $2.7 billion.