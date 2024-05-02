Temasek may bid for CVC's 60% stake in Healthcare Global
CVC Capital Partners, which purchased around 59% in Healthcare Global for ₹1,100 crore in 2020, raised its shareholding to over 60.4% later.
Singapore's Temasek Holdings may bid for CVC Capital Partners' controlling stake in listed hospital chain Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, two people aware of the development said. Other potential investors already in the race for CVC's 60.4% stake include TPG, Bain Capital and VPS Healthcare (now Burjeel Holdings).