Temasek remains invested in Adani Ports, says media report2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 08:21 AM IST
Temasek, through its subsidiary Camas Investments, owns just over 1.2 percent in Adani Port
Singapore investor, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, remains invested in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone even though the Indian conglomerate is facing criticism from a US-based forensics research institution, according to a media report.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×