Temasek joins PE giants in bidding war for minority stake in Romsons Group
Summary
The Indian healthcare and medtech ecosystem has seen tremendous investor interest and consolidation in recent years. In 2024, KKR won a bidding war to acquire Healthium from Apax Partners, while Warburg Pincus invested over $300 million in Appasamy Associates, an ophthalmic equipment maker.
Mumbai: Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek has joined a race to acquire a minority stake in Romsons Group, in a deal that is expected to value the medical device manufacturer at about ₹1,500 crore, three people familiar with the matter said.
